ABUJA: Kidnappers Chase Policemen Attempting To Rescue Victims After Attack On Estate

An attempt to rescue 10 abducted individuals was resisted by kidnappers who attacked Sagwari Layout Estate in the Dutse area of Abuja on Sunday night.

Following the kidnapping incident, a rescue operation was initiated by residents aiming to locate and free the abducted victims.

THE WHISTLER reported how gunmen, disguised as herders, launched an attack on the residential estate on Sunday, January 7, kidnapping at least 10 individuals.

According to eyewitness report, the invasion occurred around 7:30 pm, with no fewer than eight estate residents and two hotel staff members abducted.

In an attempt to rescue the abducted individuals, a group comprising estate security, three police personnel, and local residents went into the hills surrounding the estate at approximately 8 pm in search of the abducted victims.

However, the armed kidnappers shot at them, forcing the rescuers to retreat.

Describing their encounter, one of the rescuers told THE WHISTLER: “We went to the hill in search of the victims around 8 pm that yesterday. The estate security guard, three policemen and some of the estate people, but we had to come back after the kidnappers chased and shot at us.

“We had only cutlass, and the policemen couldn’t face them looking at their number, coupled with the fact that the kidnappers know the terrain.”

Residents of the estate appealed for comprehensive security measures and prompt intervention by authorities to ensure the safe return of the abductees.