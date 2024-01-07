BREAKING: Gunmen Attack Abuja Estate, Kidnap 10 Residents

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

No fewer than 10 persons have been kidnapped in Sagwari Layout Estate, Dutse, Abuja.

According to eyewitnesses, the kidnappers dressed like herders invaded the estate around 7:30 pm.

Eight persons were reportedly kidnapped from the estate while two members of staff were abducted from a nearby hotel.

One of the victims who sent a distress message to the estate’s WhatsApp group had said his family was in danger before he stopped responding to messages a few minutes later.

Security operatives have already been mobilised and are working with the estate security guards to search the hills behind the estate.

A security operative who was beaten and tied by the kidnappers has been rescued

FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, could not be reached for comments. Repeated calls made to her phone were left unanswered.

When THE WHISTLER spoke to the police emergency call centre, the officer on call said the command was aware of the incident, and the closest DPO had been informed to mobilise men to the scene.