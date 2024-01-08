Sexual Harassment: Court Remands Suspended UNICAL Professor Pending Bail Application

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal High Court, Abuja, presided by Justice James Omotosho, has ordered that Professor Cyril Ndifon, the suspended Dean of Faculty of Law, University of Calabar (UNICAL), be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the conclusion of his bail application.

Recall THE WHISTLER reported last year that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC) in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS) on 4th October 2023, arrested Professor Ndifon in Calabar, Cross River State after shunning several invitations extended to him.

The Professor was suspended after female students of the department of law staged a protest against him, accusing him of serial sexual harassment and high-handedness.

Ndifon was arraigned on Monday on four counts and pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.

Counsel to the defendant, Okon Efut had prayed that the defendant be granted bail as the application for that had been filed on his behalf on January 2nd, 2024.

However, counsel to the ICPC, Dr. Osuobeni Akponimisingha opposed the bail application on the ground that one of the lawyers representing the defendant, Sunny Anyanwu had allegedly threatened one of the star witnesses ICPC lined up for the trial.

In his defence, Anyanwu, who had earlier argued that the name of the said witness should not be listed in the charges read, later told the court that it was the ‘witness’ that called him.

Justice Omotosho however directed Anyanwu to file his affidavit of fact within 48 hours over the threat allegation of ICPC witness levelled against him.

He also ruled that the defendant, Professor Ndifon, be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre till 10th January 2024 when hearing on his bail application would be concluded.