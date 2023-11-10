Abuja Single Ladies Speak on Contraceptive Choices

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Contraceptives play a crucial role in family planning, offering individuals the means to prevent unintended pregnancies, in addition to protecting against sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

These contraceptives come in various forms, including pills, condoms, intrauterine devices (IUDs), injections, and more. The choice of contraceptive method often depends on personal preferences, affordability, and accessibility.

While some single women opt for emergency contraceptive pills like Postinor 2 due to cost-effectiveness and availability, others are cautious about potential health risks. The withdrawal method and traditional remedies are choices for those who prefer to avoid hormonal contraceptives or condoms.

In a series of interviews conducted by THE WHISTLER in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city , single women discussed their contraceptive choices, shedding light on their preferences, concerns, and the factors influencing their decisions.

Isioma Okogi, 24, still doing her National Youth Service Corps, said contraceptive is not just for married women. She said while contraceptives can help prevent unwanted pregnancies, they come with side effects.

“I would not say it is all that good because it has its side effects which I have heard stories about. Taking it could change one’s menstrual cycle, and it could harm some vital organs in the body, especially when taken frequently.

“It is not safe. I don’t want something as trivial as this to affect my fertility in the future,” she stated.

Okogi, who admitted to having used Postinor 2 in the past, said it changed her menstrual cycle.

Blessing, also a Corps member, said she prefers using post-pill after having unprotected sex because “I don’t trust condoms 100 percent, and I could easily get emergency pills over the counter.”

Although the emergency pill delays her period and causes heavy or light flow sometimes, she said it is more reliable for her.

Racheal, an entrepreneur, said there’s widespread use of emergency contraceptives among unmarried women, specifically Postinor 2. She voiced concern about the possible health hazards of excessive usage.

“It’s been a long time since I used the emergency contraceptive called Post Pill,” she said, adding that she prefers abstinence to withdrawal method, or condoms to avoid unintended pregnancies due to its side effects.

Precious Timilade, a caterer, explained that most single women opt for Postinor 2 because it is more cost-effective and readily available at the drugstore than other contraceptive methods.

She admitted preference for the withdrawal method but said she occasionally uses traditional remedies to prevent pregnancy.

“I prefer the withdrawal method but sometimes I use a native method after unprotected sex,” she said, admitting she also takes local herbs combination that “washes sperm away or kill the sperm.”

When asked about her reasons for avoiding pills and condoms, she responded simply, “condoms are not 100 per cent safe.”

Mary jane, on the other hand, found Postinor 2 usage positive, stating that it has worked for her. She also expressed distrust of condoms due to their potential for breaking.

She said “I have not tried IUD or any other methods, I prefer Postinor 2. I am sure of it because I have been using it and it works for me and anytime I use it, I am very comfortable.

“I don’t use condoms because they can break while using them and one might not know until you are hit by pregnancy and you go to tell the person responsible and he will be like they used protection and will deny being responsible for your pregnancy.”

She acknowledged that Postinor 2 has potential side effects when taken frequently, and disclosed that there are other local prevention methods, like taking warm saltwater after sex, “which some people find effective, but I prefer not to take that risk.”

Speaking on the issue, a Gynaecologist based in Jos, Dr Anthony Yakubu, noted that taking Postinor 2 will not directly affect a woman’s fertility but alters the regularity of the circle and other side effects.

“The thing is that it does not protect against STDs which can jeopardize reproduction because one can have pelvic inflammatory disease that might affect the womb, and fallopian tube blockage preventing a woman from conceiving naturally except through In vitro fertilization (IVF).

“The side effects associated with emergency contraceptives like Postinor 2 are changes in menstrual circle, irregular periods, and light to heavy flow because it is a hormone the body already has.

“Your body secretes hormones to control menstruation to be normal but when you take another one, a different type, it alters the cycle which is one of the side effects of Postinor 2. It is not for everyday use, it is for emergencies. if it is used continuously, it will affect the circle seriously,” he said.

Dr Yakubu emphasized the importance of using dual contraception methods for single women to protect against both unintended pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections (STDs) like Human Papillomavirus (HPV), HIV, and Hepatitis.

The expert remarked that while condoms are an ideal choice due to their ability to prevent STDs, they are not foolproof and depend on proper usage.

He mentioned that unmarried women can make use of hormonal birth control methods, including oral contraceptives. Nevertheless, he pointed out that the difficulty for young women lies in the daily taking of the pill, saying, “Once a lady forgets to take it, she is at risk of getting unwanted pregnancy but that does not protect against STDs.

He also said that injectable hormonal birth control can be administered every 2-3 months. However, these contraceptives may lead to side effects such as causing a woman to experience bedwetting, weight gain, irregular menstrual cycles, or even missing her period for one to two months.

The expert discouraged the use of unproven remedies, stating that drinking salt water or any herbal mixture has nothing to do with the woman’s egg but, “a call for hypertension or the kidney being affected and not the sperm, that is my scientific knowledge, and I don’t know about it working.”

The expert recommended abstinence or options like diaphragms and female condoms but acknowledged that many single women may hesitate to seek guidance from healthcare providers on their usage.