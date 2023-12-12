Jigawa State Records 93% Non-Contraceptive Use – NBS

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) unveiled its Demographics Statistics report for 2022, revealing that 93 per cent of women in Jigawa State abstained from contraceptive methods in 2021.

Highlighting the findings yesterday, the NBS stated, “According to the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS 2021), Jigawa State recorded the highest percentage of persons who do not use any method, with 93%, while Lagos had the lowest percentage with 54.7%.”

The report also indicated a significant disparity in modern contraceptive usage, noting, “Lagos recorded the highest number of uses of modern contraceptive methods with 36.6%, while Jigawa had the lowest with 3.6%.”

The NBS emphasised the crucial role of contraception, noting that it prevents pregnancy by interfering with the normal process of ovulation, fertilisation, and implantation.

Additionally, the NBS stated that preventing unintended pregnancies helps reduce maternal ill-health and the number of pregnancy-related deaths.

Furthermore, the report underscored the broader health benefits of family planning, stating, “Delaying pregnancies in young girls and preventing pregnancies among older women are important health benefits of family planning.

“There are different methods used to prevent unwanted pregnancies, categorised into two major types: modern and traditional.”

Addressing the overall fertility landscape, the NBS observed that the Total Fertility Rate in the country decreased from 5.50 in 2013 to 5.14 in 2022.

Moreover, life expectancy at birth for males increased from 53.2 years in 2015 to 55.1 years in 2022, and for females, it rose from 55.3 years in 2015 to 57.2 years in 2022.