ABUJA: Wike Makes NIN, BVN Mandatory For C-of-O To Tackle Land Ownership Fraud

The Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, has announced a new requirement for obtaining a Certificate of Occupancy (C-of-O) in Abuja.

According to Wike, individuals must provide a National Identification Number (NIN) while corporate bodies would be required to provide a Bank Verification Number (BVN) to be issued a C-of-O.

The move is aimed at curbing discrepancies and cloning of C-of-Os.

Wike stated that for existing landowners with C-of-Os, a recertification incorporating NIN or BVN will be required in addition to payment of a nominal fee of up to N50,000 for individuals and N100,000 for corporate bodies.

He said, “There are a lot of discrepancies, a lot of cloning of C-of-Os, so we have come up with an idea that every allottee who seeks and applies for a C-of-O must supply his NIN; this is one of the features we are going to put in the new C-of-O.

“If a corporate body doesn’t have an NIN and they have a property, they must put their BVN. So many persons have not registered, and this will make them go and re-register.

“For everyone who has a C-of-O, they will come for a recertification, so that we can incorporate the NIN or BVN.

“Those who had a C-of-O before don’t need to pay money again; the highest they can pay is N50,000, and corporate bodies will pay N100,000. It helps in terms of security; it also helps to improve our revenue generation.

“There are people who own seven properties, so this will identify them so they can pay taxes,” said Wike.

The minister added that the initiative will aid accurate property owner identification for tax purposes. He also clarified that the proposed N5 million fee for C-of-O is for land ownership and not structure on a land.

The annual ground rent will differ based on property size, said the minister.

“The task force proposed N5 million, and the stakeholders said let it be reduced. They asked, ‘If it’s going to be on properties of four-bedroom’, again, you have to understand that the C-of-O is not based on the building but the land. The only difference is the annual ground rent.

“The one with a two-bedroom property cannot pay the same as the person with a three-bedroom property,” he said.