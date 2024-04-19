ACCIMA Seeks Role in Abia’s Business Revival

289 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Aba Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (ACCIMA) has expressed its desire to contribute to Abia State’s business development efforts.

During a meeting in Umuahia, the state capital, the newly elected president of the chamber, Mr. Geoffrey Uzoagbara, appealed for inclusion in the state’s business programs and policymaking processes. He believes this will allow ACCIMA to make informed contributions that benefit both the state’s economy and the private sector.

Uzoagbara, accompanied by committee members, commended Governor Alex Otti for his initiatives aimed at revitalizing Abia’s business environment. He also thanked the chief of staff, Mr. Caleb Ajagba, for granting the audience.

Further discussions highlighted the need for a permanent trade fair in the state, similar to those in others.

In response, the chief of staff urged the chamber to collaborate with the administration’s economic development plans to restore Aba’s status as the state’s business hub.

“The administration’s giant strides across every sector of the economy of the state is an indication of the commitment of Governor Otti to building a new Abia of our desire,” he said.

Speaking, the commissioner for trade, commerce, and industry, Chimezie Ukegbu, and the governor’s advisor on the same, Nwaka Inem, assured the chamber of their collaboration.