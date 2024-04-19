‘She Is Irreplaceable’- Abia Poly Rector, Assembly Members Condole Family Of Student Killed In Auto Crash

661 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Rector, Abia State Polytechnic Aba, Dr Christopher Okoro has vowed to do everything within his power to prevent a reoccurrence of a tragic motor accident that claimed the life of a student, Miss Ezekiel Mary Ogechi in front of the school.

The Rector made the vow during the funeral of the deceased on Thursday at her home town, Ndi Ogbu Amaukwu Igbere in Bende North local government area of Abia State.

The deceased who graduated with Distinction from the Department of Accounting was in the school last month for clearance in preparation for her National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) when the unfortunate accident happened.

Dr. Okoro in his speech at the funeral consoled the bereaved family, noting that he barely resumed office as the Rector of the school three weeks ago after the accident had happened.

He, however, promised that he will work very hard to forestall a repeat of such tragedy and has put out plans to review traffic and safety protocols at the busy Aba-Owerri road and the relocation of the school to its permanent site.

He said: “It is pathetic, the death of a loved one is pathetic more so at this time.

“Abia State Polytechnic Aba empathases with the family. If it could be possible for us to perform any task to have our student, one of our best back to life, we would have done that.

“To the family, I want you to take heart, God knows the best. Today is indeed a sad day for us as an institution. As the head of institution, I have to come down here to pay the last respect.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t see while she was alive. I resumed office three weeks ago. So I’m meeting my student dead.

“I have to be here as head of institution and show you we care. She also was one of the person that should represent the institution after now. “

Also, the Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa who was represented by the Majority Leader and House Committee Chairman on Education, Hon. Okoro Uchenna Kalu sympathised with the bereaved family and the student community saying the death was painful and unfortunate.

He said: “What befell us as a people is actually very sad and like my colleague said, we never pray for such to come anywhere near us here in Abia State or even out the state.

“My word to the family is for them to take heart. I know this death is irreplaceable as nothing can replace our dear sister Mary.

“We have to take solace in God and understand that he gives and takes at his own time. I encourage each of us here to also take it as a way of being more careful out there and then understand that maybe it was ordained to happen this way but we must be strong because we have to be strong for the ones that are alive.”

He said the Education Committee will pay a visit to the school, the Aba Campus and the Osisioma Campus ( Permanent Site) for on the spot assessment in order to proffer lasting solution to prevent such incidents from happening.

The Honourable member representing Bende North at the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Nnamdi Ibekwe said the presence of the school authorities and the state assembly at the funeral shows that the government of the day is a compassionate one and ready to put the citizens first.