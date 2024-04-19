Yahaya Bello Was Reckless In Speech, Conduct, Turned Kogi People To Slaves – Former Minister Nweke

661 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A former Minister of Information and Communication from Enugu State Frank Nnaemeka Nweke, has said Ex-gov of Kogi State Yahaya Bello is reckless in his speech and his conduct, he treated Kogi People like slaves.

The former Director General, Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) who took Bello to the cleaners through his X account (formally known as Twitter) further said the man is a specimen of those whom. political power must never be handed to.

“The man is a specimen of those to whom political power must never be handed to. He carried on as if there was no tomorrow. The man had no sense of responsibility. It’s doubtful he had a sense of self-awareness”

“Public service and public trust meant nothing to him. He was reckless in his speech and his conduct.

The Kogi people were his slaves. Every and anything Kogi was his to do as he pleased. He only remembered he had a tenure when it ended. Now we know why he chose to squat with his successor, the new caitiff, in Lugard House.”

Recall that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Thursday declared former Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello wanted.

The EFCC is prosecuting Bello over an alleged money laundering of N80.2bn.