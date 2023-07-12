Acting Customs CG Meets National Security Adviser, Seeks Support on Border Security

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi has paid a courtesy visit to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, at his Office in Abuja.

The maiden visit is part of the collaborative strategies of the Ag. CGC to address some of the challenges associated with the manning of Nigeria’s vast land borders.

He said the porous nature of the borders necessitated hos visit to the NSA to fashion out the best way to tackle the menace.

It will be recalled that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has on 19th June appointed Adeniyi as Acting Comptroller-General of Customs alongside National Security Adviser, Malam Huhu Rubadu, the Service Chiefs and Inspector-General of Police.

Adeniyi had during his taking over ceremony assured that his administration will strengthen the level of partnerships and engage with stakeholders through revitalized platforms.

By promoting dialogue, he explained further that Customs can resolve disputes and advance mutually beneficial solutions that lead to more efficient and effective service.

He added, “The Nigeria Customs Service will continue to treat its esteemed stakeholders as partners who have a stake in our success.

“Furthermore, this administration is firmly committed to fairness. We shall treat all stakeholders, traders, and officers alike with impartiality and respect. Our decisions and actions will be guided by principles of transparency and discipline.

“We understand that our conduct shapes the public’s perception of the Service, and we will strive to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and ethical behaviour. Indiscipline will not be tolerated as we prioritize fairness and equity.”