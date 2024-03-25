Actress Slams Judges After Bobrisky Won ‘Best Dressed Female’ Award At Lagos Event

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa, has condemned the award of ‘Best Dressed Female’ to popular crossdresser, Bobrisky, during the premiere of the movie “Ajanaku: Beast of Two Worlds”

The movie, produced by actress Eniola Ajao, drew a star-studded audience to Circle Mall, Lekki, on Sunday, March 24, 2024.

Advertisement

Among the attendees was cross-dresser, Bobrisky, who not only graced the event but also clinched the ‘Best Dressed Female’ award, along with a cash prize of N1 million.

Reacting to the award, Amusa took to her Instagram account to condemn it as a mockery of the women present at the event.

Amusa questioned the logic behind judges honouring a male crossdresser with the ‘Best Dressed Female’ award, adding that creating a separate category for crossdressers would have been more appropriate than disrespecting the women in attendance.

Advertisement

She said, “I was at a colleague of mine premiere yesterday, they said the best dressers are to be picked; one female and one male best dresser. Don’t get me wrong, the winner could be anyone but definitely not a crossdresser. I mean, what’s wrong with us? I don’t understand it.

“I cannot imagine the judges disrespecting every woman that was there. You had to pick a winner, a female best dressed and a male best dressed and you watered the efforts of all the women at the event by giving the best-dressed female to a crossdresser. I don’t understand, what is wrong with us?

“If you feel you want to honour crossdressers, you should have created their category instead of disrespecting women by giving a crossdresser the best dressed female award.”

The controversy surrounding the award has since sparked reactions among Nigerians on social media.