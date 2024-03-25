Actress Slams Judges After Bobrisky Won ‘Best Dressed Female’ Award At Lagos Event
Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa, has condemned the award of ‘Best Dressed Female’ to popular crossdresser, Bobrisky, during the premiere of the movie “Ajanaku: Beast of Two Worlds”
The movie, produced by actress Eniola Ajao, drew a star-studded audience to Circle Mall, Lekki, on Sunday, March 24, 2024.
Among the attendees was cross-dresser, Bobrisky, who not only graced the event but also clinched the ‘Best Dressed Female’ award, along with a cash prize of N1 million.
Reacting to the award, Amusa took to her Instagram account to condemn it as a mockery of the women present at the event.
Amusa questioned the logic behind judges honouring a male crossdresser with the ‘Best Dressed Female’ award, adding that creating a separate category for crossdressers would have been more appropriate than disrespecting the women in attendance.
She said, “I was at a colleague of mine premiere yesterday, they said the best dressers are to be picked; one female and one male best dresser. Don’t get me wrong, the winner could be anyone but definitely not a crossdresser. I mean, what’s wrong with us? I don’t understand it.
“I cannot imagine the judges disrespecting every woman that was there. You had to pick a winner, a female best dressed and a male best dressed and you watered the efforts of all the women at the event by giving the best-dressed female to a crossdresser. I don’t understand, what is wrong with us?
“If you feel you want to honour crossdressers, you should have created their category instead of disrespecting women by giving a crossdresser the best dressed female award.”
The controversy surrounding the award has since sparked reactions among Nigerians on social media.