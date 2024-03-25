Abians in New York Celebrate Progress Under Otti’s Leadership

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In a display of unity and appreciation, Abia indigenes residing in New York City gathered to honour First Lady Dr. Priscilla Chidinma Otti and celebrate recent advancements in Abia State.

The event, organized by the Abia State Association, New York (ASA New York) and the Umuokpu-Ngwa women’s advocacy network, coincided with Dr. Otti’s attendance at the 68th UN Commission on the Status of Women. It served as a platform for Abians abroad to connect with their heritage and celebrate their homeland’s progress.

Advertisement

ASA New York President, Sir Ifeanyi Ajomiwe Nwakanma, commended Governor Alex Otti’s leadership, highlighting improvements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and security across Abia State. These advancements, he noted, have significantly enhanced residents’ quality of life.

Professor Otuodichinma Christy Nwankpa, President of Umu-Okpu Ngwa Association, applauded Dr. Otti’s commitment to gender-sensitive initiatives that empower women, children, people with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups.

Dr. Otti, in turn, expressed her appreciation for the warm welcome and acknowledged the organizers’ efforts in promoting women’s advancement. She emphasized the positive changes underway in Abia, particularly Governor Otti’s focus on ensuring public safety and fostering a business-friendly environment. Dr. Otti called for collaboration between Abians in the diaspora and the government, urging them to contribute their expertise to further propel development in the state.

Nwakanma concluded by emphasizing that Dr. Otti’s visit strengthened the bond between Abians abroad and their homeland. He expressed hope that the visit would inspire further contributions to Abia’s continued growth and prosperity.