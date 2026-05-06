Children Of Nigerian Diplomats Withdrawn From Schools Abroad, Says Akpabio

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President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday raised concerns over the plight of Nigerian diplomats posted overseas, revealing that their children are being withdrawn from schools due to unpaid fees.

Akpabio made the disclosure during the screening of Ambassador Sola Enikanolaye for the position of Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

“It has come to our notice that children of Nigerian diplomats serving in various countries abroad have been withdrawn from school because their parents cannot afford to pay their school fees,” Akpabio said.

He attributed the development to the non-payment of salaries and allowances owed to the affected diplomats by the Federal Government.

“These diplomats can’t pay their children’s school fees because their salaries and allowances are not being paid by the Nigerian government,” he added.

The Senate President, however, did not specify the countries where the diplomats are affected.

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Describing the situation as “pathetic,” Akpabio noted that the matter required urgent attention, even as he clarified that his remarks were not intended as criticism of the Federal Government.

He urged the ministerial nominee to outline how he would address the issue if confirmed.

Ambassador Enikanolaye was subsequently confirmed after providing a detailed account of his career, which spans over three decades in the diplomatic service, including postings in countries such as Canada.