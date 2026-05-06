FCCPC, NAFDAC Sign MoU To Strengthen Consumer Protection, Product Safety

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The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening collaboration in consumer protection and product safety regulation in Nigeria.

The agreement, executed on Wednesday at the FCCPC headquarters in Abuja, is designed to enhance coordination between both agencies in addressing issues such as substandard goods, unsafe pharmaceuticals, and misleading product claims.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of FCCPC, Tunji Bello, described the MoU as a deliberate step towards improving regulatory outcomes in areas where the mandates of both institutions intersect.

He noted that while FCCPC’s core responsibility is to protect consumers from unfair, deceptive, and exploitative practices, NAFDAC’s mandate focuses on regulating the safety and quality of products including food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, and chemicals.

According to him, the increasing overlap in their functions has made collaboration not only necessary but inevitable.

“In reality, the work of both agencies often converges. A harmful product in the market is both a public health concern and a consumer protection issue. Addressing such challenges requires coordinated action,” Bello said.

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He explained that the MoU provides a clear framework for cooperation, particularly in information sharing, joint investigations, and enforcement actions.

Under the agreement, both agencies will establish mechanisms for timely exchange of data to support investigations, policy development, and regulatory interventions. It also introduces a more streamlined process for handling consumer complaints.

Bello said the arrangement would eliminate confusion among consumers about where to lodge complaints, as cases can now be received through a unified process and directed appropriately between the two agencies.

The MoU also provided for the creation of designated liaison teams to improve coordination and ensure more efficient responses to regulatory issues.

In addition, both organisations will collaborate on capacity building through joint training programmes, technical exchanges, and knowledge sharing initiatives aimed at strengthening institutional effectiveness.

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For consumers, Bello said the partnership would result in easier complaint processes, faster resolution of disputes, and stronger enforcement against violators.

He added that businesses would also benefit from clearer and more consistent regulatory expectations, noting that improved coordination would enhance predictability in enforcement.

“Effective regulation is not just about enforcement; it is about building trust. When consumers are confident that products are safe and their rights protected, markets function more efficiently,” he said.

Bello commended the leadership and technical teams of both FCCPC and NAFDAC for their roles in finalising the agreement, describing the MoU as the beginning of a long-term process.

“The real work lies in implementation. The success of this partnership will ultimately be measured by the results it delivers,” he added.

The FCCPC boss reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to working with NAFDAC and other relevant institutions to ensure safer markets and stronger consumer protection across the country.

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The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Mojisola Adeyeye, said that Nigerian consumers deserve robust protection and must never be taken for granted.

Adeyeye described the partnership as critical to enforcing product safety standards and safeguarding consumer rights in an increasingly complex marketplace.

She emphasised that effective consumer protection requires not just legal frameworks but decisive and coordinated action among regulatory bodies.

“We are not created differently from other people in the world, and consumers should not be taken for granted,” she said, underscoring the need for Nigeria’s regulatory standards to align with global best practices.

The NAFDAC boss highlighted the complementary mandates of both agencies, noting that while NAFDAC focuses on product quality, safety, and efficacy, FCCPC plays a vital role in defending consumer rights and addressing unfair market practices.

According to her, violations such as the sale of unsafe or substandard products demand a multi-agency response. She explained that NAFDAC has the statutory authority to seize and sanction offending products and operators, while FCCPC ensures that consumer interests are protected and enforced.

Adeyeye also pointed to the role of public awareness institutions like the National Orientation Agency in amplifying enforcement efforts, noting that consumer protection requires a whole-of-government approach.

She described the newly signed MoU as more than a formal agreement, calling it a renewal of commitment between both agencies, with clearer frameworks for cooperation, information sharing, and joint enforcement.

However, she cautioned that agreements alone are insufficient without visible action.

“An MoU is good, but it can be signed and put on the shelf. What matters is action. We don’t need theory when it comes to consumer protection; we need results,” she said.

Citing personal experience, Adeyeye recounted instances where complaints she escalated to FCCPC leadership received swift responses, leading to immediate corrective action by offending businesses. She said such responsiveness demonstrates the kind of institutional synergy needed to protect consumers effectively.

She commended the leadership of FCCPC for demonstrating commitment beyond paperwork, noting that proactive engagement and responsiveness are essential to building public trust.

Addressing consumers directly, Adeyeye assured Nigerians that both agencies are working actively to ensure the safety and quality of products in the market.

“You are on our minds in terms of product quality, safety, and efficacy, and in terms of your rights as consumers to complain. We are watching your back,” she said.