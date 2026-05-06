‘Master Plans Are Not Static’ — Wike Defends Land Reallocations

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The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has defended the reallocation of parcels of land originally designated for public facilities, including hospitals.

He said the government retains the authority to review and adjust development plans in line with evolving needs.

Speaking during a media chat in Abuja, Wike dismissed criticism over reported conversion of land in districts such as Wuye from public use to residential purposes, describing such concerns as misplaced.

The minister maintained that land use decisions rest solely with the government, and can be altered where necessary.

“Who determines what is to be built anywhere? It is the government. If the government decides today to change the use, it has the authority to do so,” he said.

Wike argued that urban planning is dynamic and must reflect present realities rather than outdated projections.

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“Master plans are not static. You cannot rely on a plan drawn twenty years ago to meet the needs of today. As technology and society evolve, adjustments must be made,” he added.

He cited examples where large parcels initially earmarked for infrastructure such as substations were no longer practical under modern technology, necessitating reconfiguration of land use.

Addressing specific concerns about the absence of a planned hospital in Wuye, the minister said the government must prioritise based on available resources and broader public interest.

“Is there any law that says a hospital must be sited in a particular district first? Government will decide where to build based on need and resources,” he said.

He stressed that the inability to construct a facility in one location does not mean it will not be provided elsewhere.

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“We cannot provide everything at once. If we can build three hospitals now, we will decide where they are most needed,” he added.

Wike also defended the allocation of land to public officials, including members of the diplomatic community, and dismissed claims that such decisions favour elites over ordinary Nigerians.

“Every Nigerian is entitled. It does not mean everyone will get at the same time,” he said.

He criticised what he described as selective outrage, noting that land allocations have historically benefited a wide range of Nigerians across sectors.

“People speak without having the facts. Many Nigerians have benefited from allocations, not just those being mentioned,” he stated.

The minister further argued that the government has the responsibility to recognise contributions of individuals who have served the country, while also continuing to expand access to land ownership.

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On concerns that such allocations divert attention from pressing social needs, Wike rejected the notion that critics can’t define government priorities without full context.

“You don’t define priority for the government when you don’t have the complete information,” he said.

He maintained that multiple development tracks, housing, infrastructure, and public services, are being pursued simultaneously.

IGR Deductions Tied to Teachers’ Salaries

Wike addressed controversy over the deduction of ten per cent from area councils’ internally generated revenue (IGR), linking it directly to the ongoing teachers’ salary crisis.

According to him, area councils owe primary school teachers over N6bn, which he said necessitated federal intervention.

“We cannot sit back and watch teachers go on strike while children stay at home,” he said.

He disclosed that a joint funding arrangement is in place:

Area councils contribute about N3bn monthly from IGR FCT Administration provides an additional N2bn

“This brings it to N5bn every month until the debts are cleared,” he said.

Wike explained that the deducted ten per cent would now be applied directly to settle teachers’ salaries, bypassing the councils to ensure accountability.

“We will not release funds for other uses while teachers remain unpaid. The money will go straight to clearing the outstanding,” he stated.

The minister dismissed concerns that the deductions could disrupt infrastructure projects, noting that contractor payments are handled separately through structured budget allocations.

“Every month, we allocate funds across sectors—roads, health, education. Contractors are paid accordingly. The ten per cent deduction is not for that,” he said.

Wike urged the media to verify information before publication, while warning against narratives driven by assumptions.

“Find out the facts on ground. Don’t rely on speculation.

“We are taking decisions based on current realities to ensure development and stability in the FCT,” he said.