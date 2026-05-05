FCT Residents Reaffirm Support For Adidi Following APC Form Submission

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An aspirant for the AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency in the FCT, Hon. Sarah Ivie Adidi, has formally submitted her Expression of Interest and Nomination forms under the All Progressives Congress (APC), amid renewed assurances of support from residents of the nation’s capital.

Sarah, while addressing a large crowd of supporters and party faithful who accompanied her to the venue of the exercise, said she remained committed and focused on making the AMAC/Bwari constituency a model in Nigeria through redevelopment and empowerment projects.

She reaffirmed her commitment to building a constituency that works for everyone, emphasizing her focus on infrastructure development, youth empowerment, and improved security. She also expressed deep gratitude to residents for the overwhelming show of love and support so far.

Hon. Sarah Ivie Adidi, has formally submitted her Expression of Interest and Nomination forms

“This journey is not mine alone,” she said. “It belongs to every young person who believes in a better future, every woman who dares to lead, and every citizen who wants effective representation. Together, we will make our voices heard and turn our dreams into reality,” she added.

The atmosphere at the venue of the submission was carnival-like, as youth groups and well-wishers who accompanied her created a vibrant and celebratory scene. Chanting slogans, waving banners, and dressed in coordinated campaign colours, supporters turned the occasion into a powerful demonstration of grassroots backing.

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Particularly notable was the strong presence of women’s groups from across the constituency, who came out in solidarity and excitement.

Speaking at the event, several women group leaders from across the constituency described Hon. Adidi as the preferred choice and the hope of the constituency.

The women praised her track record in youth empowerment, women’s advocacy, and community development, expressing confidence in her ability to deliver inclusive and people-centred representation.