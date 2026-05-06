Performance Not Tied To Party, Says Abia Lawmaker

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The member representing Umuahia Central State Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Anthony Abiola, has declared that the administration of Dr. Alex Otti is not based on political party affiliation but on the capacity and vision of those in leadership.

Speaking during an interview with THE WHISTLER, the lawmaker pushed back against the common perception that performance is tied to party platforms such as the Labour Party, APC, or PDP, insisting instead that leadership quality is the real determinant of success.

“Performance is not tied to the party, rather, Performance is tied to the pilot and the vision of those in leadership,” Abiola said.

Emphasizing that any competent leader would deliver results regardless of political alignment.

He argued that Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, would still have recorded the same level of performance even if he had emerged under a different party.

“If Dr. Alex Otti is not a member of the Labour Party, he would have been the same Dr. Alex Otti. The question is, who is the man calling the shots?” he stated.

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Abiola noted that political parties are not inherently designed for failure, but rather serve as platforms through which individuals pursue their vision.

“There is no party in Nigeria whose mandate is to fail. The real question is: after the promises, do you have the capacity to deliver?” he added.

The lawmaker further commended Governor Otti for exceeding expectations, describing him as a leader who promised little but delivered significantly.

“He didn’t promise much during campaigns, but today he is delivering more than he promised. That is how you know a man with vision,” he said.

On internal disagreements within the Labour Party, particularly following the Supreme Court’s recognition of Nenadi Usman as a leader, Abiola dismissed concerns about division, maintaining that the party remains united.

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“As of today, Labour Party is one. People may feel displeased, but that does not change the legality of leadership. We are under the leadership of Nenadi Usman,” he affirmed.

Addressing claims that Governor Otti’s electoral victory in 2023 was largely driven by the influence of Peter Obi, Abiola described both leaders as complementary forces.

“Obi was an iron, Otti was an iron. Iron sharpens iron. Today, Otti is also a wave in Abia State,” he said, asserting that the governor has built his own political strength independent of external influence.

Highlighting his legislative and constituency efforts, Abiola explained that his primary responsibilities include lawmaking, oversight, and representation, rather than direct project execution.

However, he noted that through collaboration with the executive arm, significant infrastructural development has been achieved.

“You can see that Umuahia is now looking like a capital city. Roads that never existed before are now constructed with proper drainage systems,” he said, pointing to ongoing transformation across the constituency.

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On human capital development, the lawmaker detailed his approach to empowerment, which focuses on sustainability rather than token gestures.

“I don’t just pay for JAMB forms. I pick individuals, train them, pay their school fees, accommodation, fully funded. That is real impact,” he explained.

He disclosed that several students are currently benefiting from full scholarships, including medical students, while others receive educational support.

In addition, he said hundreds of youths have been trained in vocational skills ranging from computer studies to hairdressing and furniture making.

“I trained about three to four hundred youths. Some have graduated, some are still learning. The idea is not just to train but to also empower them to start what they have learnt,” he noted.

Abiola also highlighted legislative contributions, including sponsorship of key bills such as an education reform bill, gaming and lottery regulation, and traffic management legislation.

Reflecting on his political journey, the lawmaker stressed that his motivation goes beyond holding office.

“Honourable is not just a title. It is your character, your behaviour, your antecedents. We came into politics to make impact and change the narrative,” he said.

Expressing confidence in his chances of re-election, Abiola maintained that his record would speak for itself.

“We have shown value for the mandate given to us. I believe the people will respond as reasonable people,” he concluded.