Amnesty International Demands Probe Into Killing By Thugs In Kano

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Amnesty International has called on Nigerian authorities to investigate the killing of five people allegedly carried out by armed political thugs in Kano.

In a statement on Tuesday, the rights group condemned the incident, describing it as a major escalation of political violence in the state in recent years.

According to Amnesty International, videos obtained from the scene show groups of armed individuals chasing victims before they were killed. Other footage reportedly showed victims lying in pools of blood after the attack.

The organisation alleged that the attackers were seen wearing clothing associated with the ruling party and chanting violent slogans.

Amnesty International said it is currently examining claims linking some prominent politicians and government officials in Kano to the incident, noting that those responsible must be identified and brought to justice.

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The group warned that the development reflects a growing pattern of political violence in the state, with armed groups allegedly acting on behalf of political actors and operating with little regard for the law.

It further stated that such violence poses a serious threat to the right to life and undermines citizens’ ability to freely participate in political activities.

Amnesty International urged the Nigerian government, political parties, and public officials to uphold the rule of law and ensure the protection of lives and property before, during, and after political events.

The organisation stressed that holding perpetrators and their alleged sponsors accountable is essential to curbing the rising trend of politically motivated violence in Kano.