Air Force Institute Warns New Students Against Cultism, Drug Abuse

The outgoing Commandant of the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna, Air Vice Marshal Sani Rabe, has warned newly admitted students to stay away from cultism, drug abuse, examination malpractice, and cybercrime, insisting that the military-owned institution will not compromise its strict disciplinary standards.

Speaking at the 2025/2026 Matriculation Ceremony of the Institute held on Friday in Kaduna, Rabe told the 1,524 newly matriculated students that AFIT would continue to uphold its zero-tolerance policy against all forms of indiscipline.

“AFIT has a zero-tolerance policy on illicit drugs. The Institute conducts periodic and random drug tests on its students. In the last two years, 20 cases of substance abuse were recorded, and in every case, the students involved were expelled. Some staff members who committed similar offences were also dismissed,” Rabe declared.

Rabe, who is due to hand over to a new Commandant on Monday following the recent appointment of new Service Chiefs by President Bola Tinubu, said the Institute’s disciplinary policy applies “without consideration for parentage, rank, or status.”

The Commandant, represented by his Deputy, AVM Albert Bot at the event, added that AFIT collaborates with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to monitor and prevent cyber-related offences among students.

“AFIT, in collaboration with the EFCC, maintains robust monitoring mechanisms to deter and detect cybercrime,” he said, urging the students to strictly adhere to the Students’ Code of Conduct and all regulations guiding their stay at the Institute.

The Commandant reminded the fresh students that by taking the oath of allegiance, they had become bona fide members of the AFIT community and were bound by its values of discipline, integrity, and academic excellence.

“The oath-taking exercise as conducted this morning will constantly remind you of your undiluted allegiance to the AFIT authority,” he said.

“It serves as a seal confirming you as bona fide students of the Air Force Institute of Technology.”

He explained that the matriculation also formally marked the closure of the admission process for the 2025/2026 academic session.

“The matriculation ceremony serves two purposes — to inform the public that admission for this session has been concluded and to administer the oath of allegiance on the new students,” he said.

Rabe cautioned the students to be law-abiding, respectful, and focused on their studies.

“Refrain from any act of violence, cultism, examination malpractice, indecent dressing, or any behaviour that may bring the Institute or your family name into disrepute,” he warned.

Rabe described this year’s matriculation as the 11th edition since the ceremony was first introduced in the 2014/2015 academic session, noting that it reflected the steady transformation of AFIT into a world-class tertiary institution.

Also speaking, the Guest of Honour, Air Vice Marshal Adebayo Kehinde, Principal Director of the Air Force Research and Development Institute (AFRDI), described AFIT as a strategic national asset driving Nigeria’s quest for technological and defence self-reliance.

“AFIT is not just an academic institution; it is a strategic asset that sustains the operational effectiveness of the Nigerian Air Force and contributes to Nigeria’s quest for technological self-reliance,” Kehinde said.

He noted that AFIT’s hybrid academic structure — offering both Polytechnic and University programmes — gives its graduates an advantage by combining theoretical knowledge with practical training.

“AFIT’s curriculum blends academic theory with practical training, ensuring that our graduates are not only knowledgeable but also capable of solving real-world problems,” he said.

Kehinde urged the students to approach their studies with dedication and discipline, reminding them that their oaths of allegiance are binding and must be honoured.

“You have sworn your oaths of allegiance, and I urge you to look carefully at the contents. Those words are binding,” he cautioned. “You must be careful not to breach any part of the oath which may lead to suspension or expulsion.”

He commended the AFIT management for maintaining synergy between military training and academic excellence, and appreciated parents for entrusting their wards to the Institute.

“Your investment in the education of your children is one of the greatest services you can render to our country,” he said. “Be rest assured that AFIT will educate and shape them into productive Nigerians.”

Established in 1977 as the Nigerian Air Force Technical and Supply School (NAFTSS), the Air Force Institute of Technology evolved into a degree-awarding tertiary institution in 2018 after securing full accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC) and the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE).

AFIT’s mandate is to provide basic and advanced training in aeronautics, aerospace engineering, avionics, materials science, cyber technology, and allied disciplines for personnel of the Nigerian Air Force, other military services, and civilians.

Over the years, AFIT has produced graduates who now serve in the Nigerian Air Force, civil aviation, engineering industries, and international organisations. The institution is also home to several research and development projects, particularly in drone technology, aircraft maintenance, and defence innovation.