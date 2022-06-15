 Adamawa Community Calls For Redeployment Of Police Commissioner For ‘Unprofessional’ Conduct

Youths in Lunguda, a community in Guyuk Local Government Area of Adamawa State, are calling for the redeployment of the state’s Police Commissioner, CP Sikiru Kayode Akande.

The youths have accused the commissioner of taking sides in a communal conflict between Lunguda communities of Boshikiri, Kupthe and the Waja people from Lafiya.

CP Akande has also been accused of disrespecting their traditional ruler.

During a recent clash when the CP paid a visit to the area, he allegedly ordered the district head of Dumna( a Lunguda royal father) alongside other elders to lie down under the sun on the Gombe-Numan highway.

Youths in the community led by Emma Emme Gwana, a journalist/public affairs analyst and Maliki T Kolou, a former Public Relations Officer of Guyuk LGA in the state, are calling for the redeployment of the commissioner in the interest of peace.

The two spoke to THE WHISTLER and have also taken to Facebook to ask the Inspector General of Police (IGP, Alkali Baba Usman, to redeploy the Commissioner for his inability to amicably manage the communal clashes in the area.

They also protested the alleged ill-treatment of their royal father, HRH Kuruhaye Dishon Dansanda II and the LGA chairman, Solomon Abafras, when he ordered one of the District Heads and other elders to lie on the ground.

Emma Gwana said the crisis between Lunguda and Waja started on Monday last week, and special troops were sent but later withdrawn on Wednesday.

He said when the crisis first began on Monday, it went on throughout the night where 6 people were reportedly killed and later buried on Tuesday. But 12 hours after the troops were withdrawn; the crisis broke out again at about 5pm.

The Wajas from Lafiya allegedly attacked Lunguda communities of Boshikiri and Kupthe, and the Lungudas countered the attacks and later crossed over to Lafiya for reprisals.

He said, “The next day, the CP and his entourage arrived at the scene, arrested the district head of Dumna and some respected elders and paraded them on the road, and when our chairman arrived there, he was asked to join them on the bare ground which he vehemently refused.

“Lunguda youths in the community ganged up and forced themselves on the police to set them free.

“Even when he went there last Thursday, rather than calming the situation, he made things worse by his unprofessional conduct.”

Malik T Kolou confirmed Emma’s narration, and said, CP Akande “ordered the district head of the area along with some elders to lie down under the sun on the Gombe-Numan highway. Ordinarily the district head was supposed to receive him, but instead of listening, he flared up and ordered for the former’s arrest.

He again ordered for the arrest of the LG chairman, he too resisted, but our attention was drawn to the humiliation. As if he was under some drug or demonic influence. He only made things worse by his unprofessional conduct.

“Arresting your host while you are supposed to listen to him is unprofessional. Attempting to arrest the LG chairman who in this case is the chief security officer is unprofessional. He is acting under the influence of drugs I supposed, or taking sides by attempting to arrest the people who lost lives and property.”

The Paramount Chief of Lunguda, HRH, Kwandi Nunguraya Dishon Dansanda II also accused the Commissioner of unprofessional conduct while speaking with THE WHISTLER on the crisis.

“When crises like these occur, all we try to do is how to douse the tension to avert further occurrence. And He (the Commissioner) from the eye of the law, what he did was unprofessional; his behaviour at that time was improper.

“We all have to learn to be patient, especially not even when someone realizes their fault. Even though the CP didn’t come out directly to apologize, at least I’m sure of what I have just said; he is sorry about what happened.

“ And on our part as rulers, we have to find a way of calming our people and let peace reign. The worst of this whole thing is that people lost their lives and farmlands. And for peace to reign there must be sacrifices. So this in essence, is our position regarding this matter.”

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri paid a visit to the communities and later sent some relief materials through Adamawa State Emergency Management (ADSEMA) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to help the people in the IDP camp who were displaced as a result of the conflict.

The crisis between Lunguda and Waja started as far back as 2018, over land. The warring tribes are said to have cohabited for more than 200 years.

However, efforts to get the reaction of the Adamawa State Police Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, did not succeed as he failed to respond to messages sent to him.