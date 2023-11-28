Adamawa Governor Fintiri Receives Police IG Days After Police, Military Clash

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, on Tuesday received in his office, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Egbetokun told the Governor that he was in the state on a working visitation and also as a follow up on the recent clash between the military and the police which occurred recently.

Advertisement

Recall last week THE WHISTLER reported that there was tension in Yola, the Adamawa state capital following a clash between the Nigerian army and the police.

The conflict began along Target Junction, Yola North Local Government Area, which resulted in exchange of fire and brutal attacks on the Police Facility.

The State Governor summoned an emergency security meeting which was attended by the Deputy Governor Professor Kaletapwa Farauta, the Brigade commander 23 Armoured Brigade Yola and Adamawa State Commissioner of Police and other senior government officials.

Police officers during the courtesy visit

Advertisement

Meanwhile, addressing the press after the meeting in the Government House, Yola, Fintiri noted that the conflict between the two agencies involved was resolved, adding that the security chiefs have vowed to work in synergy for the best interest of Adamawa and Nigeria.

Speaking during the visit today, the IGP noted that the clash has cost the police force “the life of an innocent officer” to which they are all mourning, hence they all appeared on black.

He pleaded with the Governor not to get tired of helping the police at all times.

However, Fintiri who appreciated the visit, said the unfortunate incident was avoidable given that both security agencies have been existing cordially more especially in terms of joint patrol and interagency synergy.

The governor advised on the need to get to the root cause of the matter so as to avoid future occurrence. He also solicited for the IG to set up a mobile police training school in Adamawa, to be located at Mbamba as a way of boosting the security network of the state.

Advertisement

The Governor thereafter promised to always collaborate and to give the force the support so that they can succeed in their assignment of protecting lives and property of the citizenry.