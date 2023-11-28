Super Eagles ‘Disorganised,’ Not Ready For Nations Cup – Siasia

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A former Nigerian international Samson Siasia has revealed that the Super Eagles are not ready for the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Super Eagles failed to win their first two matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

Advertisement

Siasia believes the team is disorganised and not ready to impress at the 2023 Nations Cup and the 2026 World Cup.

“Like the majority of Nigerians, I am worried about the Eagles’ lackluster performances so far. Struggling against countries like Lesotho and Zimbabwe is not a good sign of a team ready to win the Africa Cup of Nations as well as qualify for the 2026 World Cup,” the former striker stated in an interview with Channels TV.

The former U-20 coach stated that the players should be made to know what it takes to play for the Super Eagles.

He added, “Let us not deceive ourselves, we cannot be the best in Africa with this disorganised team. Our players must be made to understand what it means to wear the green and white jersey of the nation while the coach also needs to improve on the tactical approach.”

Advertisement

Siasia is currently serving a worldwide ban from football since August 2019 and was fined $50,000 for agreeing to the manipulation of matches for betting purposes.

He is expected to be out of the ban in August 2024.

Siasia has managed the Nigeria U-20, U-23 and the Super Eagles team in the past and is regarded one of the best coaches in the country.

The Super Eagles have been paired in Group A alongside hosts Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau.

Peseiro’s men will begin their Nations Cup campaign against Equatorial Guinea on January 14.