Abducted Niger APC Chieftain Freed After Bandits Collected N15 Million, Phones

Alhaji Sule Angogo, the abducted former chairman of the All Progressive Congress in Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State, was freed on Saturday night after his captors collected ransom from his family.

THE WHISTLER had reported how the APC Chieftain was abducted by gunmen in Zungeru area of Wushishi and also shot his son and macheted his daughter during the raid on the community.

A source who spoke to THE WHISTLER on condition of anonymity said that the abducted chairman was freed on Sunday night after ransom was paid to the gunmen.

“They (bandits) first started from N100 million. The family gave N15 million in cash and 4 Android phones worth over N170,000 each, and an additional N680,000”.

According to the source, after receiving the ransom, the people who took the money to them were tortured and asked to organize an additional five million.

The family reportedly organized additional five million naira for the bandits before they were released a day before yesterday.

“I was told that the abducted chairman was taken to hospital in Minna for a medical examination”, he told THE WHISTLER.

When contacted, Aliyu Lawal Bawa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Wushishi LG chairman, confirmed the release of the abducted party chieftain to THE WHISTLER on Tuesday.

“He was released a day before yesterday (Sunday night)”, he said, adding that he was taken to the hospital for further examination.

When asked about how much was paid, he said, “That is undisclosed”.

As of press time, Wasiu Abiodun, the Police spokesman in the state, was yet to respond to SMS and WhatsApp messages sent to him.