Adamawa Guber: Fintiri Finally Speaks On REC’s Declaration Of Binani As Governor-Elect

Ahmadu Umar Fintiri, the Governor of Adamawa State, has broken his silence over the controversial declaration of Senator Aishatu Ahmed Dahiru (Binani) as winner of Saturday’s supplementary governorship election in the state.

Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Adamawa, made the declaration instead of Mele Lamido, who was assigned as the returning officer for the election.

Fintiri, while appealing for calm among the citizens of Adamawa in a press statement on Sunday shortly after the declaration, expressed displeasure over the actions of the REC, describing him as a “merchant of anarchy”.

He said: “This morning we all woke up to an illegal announcement by merchants of anarchy headed by the Resident Electoral Commissioner – Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari, who since the beginning of this election is bent on pushing our collective patience to its limit.

“It is on record that we went to the polls for the first round of the election on 18th of February, 2023. Even when it was apparent that I was coasting home to victory, this same gang aided the confusion that rendered the election inconclusive.”

According to Fintiri, as civilized citizens who are committed to “democratic ethos”, he accepted INEC’s earlier declaration of the election as inconclusive and prepared for the rerun.

He added that the rerun was held peacefully across the state and the appropriate officers commenced the process of collation.

“The first round of the collation went well with 11 LGAs collated, before the process was adjourned to continue today 16th April at 11.00 a.m.

“Just when we were waiting for the resumption of the collation, the REC this morning took up a task, he is not constitutionally empowered to do by making an illegal announcement of the outcome of the election without result.”

Governor Fintiri said the REC’s action is no doubt provocative, he however appealed for calm as always.

“I assure you that as your leader, I will ensure nobody thwarts your democratic rights.

“The independent National electoral Commission has demonstrated its umpire status by first distancing itself from the act of the REC and assured that the right thing will be done.

“The right thing in this context is the conclusion of the collation at the designated location and the declaration of a winner by the Returning Officer in the person of Prof Mele Kyari. I must thank you for your resilience and resolve to not only exercise your democratic rights but to also protect it. We are on this until justice is done,” said.

He also called on the citizens to remain peaceful and law-abiding, trusting that the world is “watching the enemies of democracy at the height of their shameless brigandage”, urging no one to take the law into their hands.

“Let’s peacefully await the next directive from INEC believing that they do know that the integrity of the Commission is on test,” he assured.

Reaction earlier, INEC’s spokesperson, Festus Okoye, described the action of the REC is a “usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer” and hence his declaration “is null, void and of no effect.”

Okoye said, “Consequently, the collation of results of the supplementary election is hereby suspended.”