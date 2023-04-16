Governor Tambuwal Wins Sokoto South Senatorial Election

Nigeria Politics
By Isuma Mark
Aminu-Tambuwal
Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto State Governor

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has been declared winner of the Sokoto south senatorial district election.

The election was held on Saturday under the supplementary mode organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conclude suspended elections from the February 25 elections that were held nationwide.

The 57-year-old who unsuccessfully vied for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 2019 and 2023 respectively polled 100,860 votes to win the election.

THE WHISTLER reports that Tambuwal stepped down for Atiku Abubakar during the May presidential primary election.

In declaring the result of the supplementary elections, Abubakar Bagudu, the returning officer, said the governor defeated Danbaba Dambuwa, candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He announced that the APC candidate polled 95,884 votes to lose his re-election bid.

Tambuwal was elected governor of Sokoto in 2015 and won re-election in 2019.

