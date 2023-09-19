Adamawa: Police Arrest 36-Year-Old For Raping Neighbour’s Wife

127 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Adamawa State Police Command has apprehended one Jaafar Adamu, a 36-year-old man for raping his 21-year-old neighbour’s wife in Angwan Diocese Kala’a, Hong local government area of the state.

Advertisement

SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, Police Public Relations Officer in a statement Ref No. CZ :5300/ADS/PPRO/VOL.4/36 shared with THE WHISTLER on Tuesday, said the suspect was arrested on 15th September 2023.

Nguroje further said the suspect, who is a resident of Angwan Diocese Kala’a in Hong local government area, committed the offence in the afternoon after noticing that the victim’s husband had gone to the farm.

Nguroje said, “Investigation so far reveals that the suspect was wearing a black face mask and also carried a knife which he used in threatening the victim to comply with his demands.

“Unfortunately for him, upon committing the act his mask fell off, having been recognized by the victim, he fled away through the window.”

The incident was reported to the Divisional Police Headquarters, Kala’a by the victim’s husband leading to his arrest, the police officer added.

Advertisement

He also explained that the Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola has directed the Officer in charge of the Family support unit to take over investigation and ensure diligent prosecution of the perpetrator.