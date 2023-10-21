What Liverpool Fans Are Saying About Mo Salah’s Brace Against Everton

Mohamed Salah was the Merseyside derby hero as Liverpool won 10-man Everton in the Premier League.

The 263rd Merseyside derby was a close affair for Liverpool and Everton despite the visitors going one man down when Ashley Young picked up a red card in the 37th minute.

Everton approached the match with a great deal of confidence following a flamboyant 3-0 victory over Bournemouth. Everton were 10 men against 11 but had the courage to hold Liverpool until the 74th minute.

Salah’s masterclass was the game-changer for Liverpool despite several attempts to break the deadlock after a goalless first half at the Anfield Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp’s men searched for a goal until the 75th minute when the Egyptian played a confident penalty following Michael Keane’s handball.

The goal lit the atmosphere at Anfield as fans heaved sighs of relief from a frustrating 75 minutes.

The 31-year-old forward took delivery of another goal in the 7th minute of additional time to seal Liverpool’s victory. The win elevated Liverpool to the top of the table temporarily with 20 points.

Salah’s performance excited fans who took their feeling to social media.

Kobi, a popular commentator through his social media handle, @UTDKob tweeted, “Mohamed Salah is easily top 3 best players to ever play in the Premier League in his era, He is that guy who always steps up when Liverpool needs him.”

Salah Central tweeted on X, formerly Twitter, “Mohamed Salah has contributed to a goal in 14 of his last 15 Premier League games. The one game he didn’t contribute to a goal was against Spurs, where he was wrongfully disallowed an assist. The previous record is 15 games, which Salah already holds.”

Sarah (@JATTSOPRANO316), a football fan said, “Mohamed Salah is now the first player to be directly involved in 30 Premier League goals in 2023:31 games:18 goals: 12 assists. I will say again like I say every week give Mo Salah a new contract. Generational talent.”

Another fan, Zayed (@FCB_Messi10) tweeted, “I said it before, and I will say it again: Mohamed Salah is the best winger the Premier League has ever seen.”

