Adamu Visits Tinubu, Says ‘We’ll Work Together To Deliver You’

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Abdullahi Adamu has assured the presidential candidate of the party, Bola Tinubu that every one is committed to the campaign to ensure the party triumph during the 2023 elections.

He stated this when he led the party’s national working committee (NWC) members to visit Tinubu in Abuja on Thursday.

He said the purpose of the visit was to congratulate him on his victory.

He assured Tinubu that the ruling party “will deliver” the former Lagos governor as president in 2023.

“Actions speak louder than words,” he said, adding that, “We are here to join our brother, to congratulate him, and to assure him… This is our project. By the grace of God, we will deliver him as president of Nigeria in 2023.”

According to the former Nasarawa State Governor, “We are all now your soldiers. We will follow you to the nooks and crannies of this country. We will not rest on our oars until we have delivered you as president.”

Tinubu emerged the party’s presidential candidate on Wednesday in a resounding victory polling 1,271 votes to defeat 13 other presidential hopefuls.

His closest rival, Rotimi Amaechi, former minister of transportation, came a distant third with 316 votes, while Tinubu’s former Commissioner for Justice, now Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo got 235 votes, and Senate President, Ahmad Lawan secured 152 votes.

Rochas Okorocha, Tein Jack-Rich and Tunde Bakare got zero votes each; Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba got one vote; David Umahi polled 38 votes; Ogbonnaya Onu got one vote; Yahaya Bello polled 47 votes, and Ben Ayade got 37 votes.

The party has up until June 17 to submit the names of its presidential candidate and the running mate to the Independent National Electoral Commission.