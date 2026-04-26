2027: Ohanaeze Endorses Mbah, Tinubu; Gives Reasons

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The Enugu State wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, weekend, endorsed Governor Peter Mbah for a second term in office. The pan-Igbo group also praised President Bola Tinubu for factoring Ndigbo into his federal regime. The event held at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu.

Ohanaeze said the endorsement was because of Gov Mbah’s transformative leadership in the state. The Vice President-General of Ohanaeze representing Enugu State, Prof Fredrick Eze, said Ohanaeze aligned with Mbah because his style of leadership was in tandem with the group’s vision and philosophy, which is “to provide good leadership to Igbo people by identifying the credible paths to their progress”, adding that, “We will not shy away from telling our people the truth.”

The President, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State Chapter, Chief Uche Obisi, said Gov Mbah had done well in areas of healthcare, education, infrastructure, security, transportation and agriculture. He also commended President Tinubu for giving Ndigbo their deserved place in his administration.

Gov Mbah thanked Ohanaeze for the recognition, as well as for acknowledging President Tinubu’s strides in the South East in general. He therefore charged every Igbo elite to support the current administration for the betterment of the generality of the Igbo race and Nigeria in general.

He said, “The Enugu chapter of Ohanaeze endorsed me as their son, and also extended that trust beyond the Niger. They have asked me to convey their appreciation and goodwill to the president. It is strategic, and we must not miss the essence of this occasion. It is also a demonstration that Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu chapter, is willing to think beyond its circles and to think strategically.”

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He recalled that the former premier of Eastern Region, Dr Michael Okpara, as a leader of the National Council for Nigerian Citizens, in 1964, extended a handshake across the Niger and forged an alliance with the Action Group, which birthed the United Progressive Grand Alliance, UPGA.

He said, “We have forbears, who knew when it was necessary to think strategically and make the right decisions, not for building tiny kingdoms. They were driven by common interests, common purpose, and the future of Ndigbo, not selfish interest.”

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, at the event, said Mbah was reconstructing Enugu for the future and prosperity.

In her words, “Your name is Peter, and upon this rock the progress, development and future of Enugu State is built; and that tomorrow is here. We look forward to four more years of visionary leadership.”

The stakeholders used the occasion to appraise various developments in the region, including the successful concession of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport; approval of extension of the national gas pipeline to Enugu to unlock the state’s gas reserves; ongoing reconstruction of Enugu-Port Harcourt and Enugu – Onitsha highways, the 700-metre flyover at Eke Obinagu to the ongoing dualisation of the Enugu–Abakaliki road by Governor Mbah and the speedy reconstruction of the New Artisan dual carriage Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway.

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They also commended Tinubu for appointing Igbo sons to head military agencies which, according to them, the preceding federal regime never did in the recent past. THE WHISTLER reports that under the Tinubu administration, an Enugu man, Air Vice-Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla (retd), was made the Chief of the Naval Staff. The incumbent Chief of the Air Staff, Air Vice-Marshal Sunday Aneke, is also from Enugu State.

The high point of the event is the handing over Ofo (symbol of purity) to the governor.