Gov. Yusuf Disowns ‘Underwear Empowerment’ Claim, Condemns Incident

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Governor Abba Yusuf has denied any involvement in the controversial display of red underwear by a group of young women during a rally held in honour of Nigeria’s First Lady, Remi Tinubu.

The incident, which quickly went viral over the weekend, sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many users initially interpreting it as part of a women’s empowerment initiative allegedly backed by the Kano State Government.

However, speaking at a special prayer session at the Government House in Kano, the governor distanced himself from the act, insisting it occurred without his knowledge or approval. He described the display as inappropriate and contrary to the cultural and religious values of the state.

“You have heard what happened. We were going about our normal activities when I was informed that some young women displayed inappropriate items. I was not aware of it,” Yusuf said. “Such actions are against our culture and the teachings of Islam, and we strongly condemn them.”

Despite earlier denials, the governor had been seen in circulating videos introducing a social media personality, Teema Cool, who was linked to the display, to the First Lady during the event.

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Further findings revealed that the act was not an official empowerment programme but a symbolic gesture allegedly aimed at mocking a former political ally of the governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso. During the rally, participants reportedly chanted phrases interpreted as references to the former governor.

In response to the controversy, Yusuf said he had summoned those involved. The women were later seen publicly expressing remorse, reciting verses from the Qur’an, and seeking forgiveness during the prayer gathering.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to upholding moral standards and ensuring that public events reflect the values of Kano’s people.