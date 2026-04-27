Police Nab Car Theft Syndicate In Rivers, Arrest Four

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The Rivers State Police Command said its operatives have smashed a car theft syndicate and arrested four suspects linked to the crime.

The command also recovered some stolen vehicles.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Spokesperson for the State Police, Blessing Agabe, on Monday.

Agabe said the syndicate specialises in buying and selling stolen vehicles in different parts of the state.

He added that the feat was achieved following the arrest of one Paul Nwabueze, who has been on the run for car theft, saying his confession to the crime paves the way for operatives to track his accomplices.

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The statement reads, “Rivers State Police Command have recorded a significant breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown on organised vehicle theft, with the arrest of members of the syndicate specialised in buying and selling of stolen vehicles and the recovery of the vehicles.”

“This success is a direct result of intelligence-driven policing championed by the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, Olugbenga Adepoju.”

He started that “On 10th April 2026 at approximately 17:50 hours, acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the command Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) arrested one Paul Nwabueze Jude (male, 46 years), a resident of Ogbogoro Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State. The suspect had been on the run following his involvement in a previously reported case of vehicle theft and the earlier arrest of his accomplice, one Uju Molokai (m), 32 years, on 16th November, 2025.

“At the time, a stolen Toyota Hilux in his custody was successfully recovered, while the said Paul Nwabueze Jude evaded arrest. During the investigation, the suspect confessed to his involvement in the earlier crime as well as several other vehicle theft operations.”

He stressed that the state police image maker further disclosed that the syndicate operates as a four-man gang, saying, “Acting on this confession and subsequent intelligence, operatives of the command Violent Crime Response Unit arrested other members of the gang and receivers of the vehicles.

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“The suspects are: one Paul Nwabueze Jude (male, 46 years), resident of Ogbogoro Community, Obio/Akpor LGA, Dike Micheal (m), (male, 46years), a native of Omo state, Uzomba Darlington (m), 47 years old, a native of Abia State, Emyinnaya Eugene (male), a native of Imo State. Exhibit recovered includes two (2) Toyota Hilux and three (3) Sienna vehicles.

“Investigations further revealed the existence of a key receiver of the stolen vehicles, who is believed to be in possession of additional stolen cars. Efforts are ongoing to arrest this individual and recover all other stolen vehicles in his possession.”

The State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, has urged members of the public to remain vigilant and adopt basic security measures to protect their vehicles and property, install tracking and anti-theft devices and avoid leaving valuables exposed, unattended to in their vehicles.

Adepoju further encouraged citizens to promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station, pointing out that timely information is vital to effective crime prevention.

On Sunday, the Kano State Police Command recovered two stolen vehicles in separate intelligence led operations conducted in Tarauni and Kumbotso Local Government Areas of the state.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Abdullahi Kiyawa, said the recoveries were part of the ongoing directives of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on intelligence-led policing and enhanced visibility patrols.