Two Nigerians Killed By South African Forces

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The Nigerian Consulate in Johannesburg has strongly condemned the killing of two Nigerian nationals by South African security forces, demanding a full and transparent investigation and the prosecution of those responsible.

Consul-General Amb. Ninikanwa Okey-Uche, in a statement issued on Monday, identified the deceased as Amaramiro Emmanuel and Ekpenyong Andrew, both of whom died in separate and troubling encounters with South African security personnel within days of each other. She said their deaths had thrown the families of both men, the Nigerian community and diplomatic missions across South Africa into shock and renewed deep concerns about the safety of Nigerian nationals in the country.

Emmanuel died from injuries sustained during a beating by South African National Defence Force personnel in Port Elizabeth on April 20. Andrew, a motor mechanic and father of five, was arrested on April 19 in the Booysens area of Pretoria while returning home from work. His body was found the following day at the Pretoria Central Mortuary under circumstances that strongly suggest foul play.

A murder case has since been opened at Hercules SAPS, Pretoria Police Station, with case number CAS 224/04/2026, and an investigating officer assigned to the matter.

Okey-Uche called on South African authorities to leave no stone unturned in investigating the deaths and urged the Independent Police Investigative Directorate to expedite its inquiries and establish the full facts surrounding both incidents. She was unequivocal that regardless of any allegations against the deceased, due process must be followed. “No one should take laws into their own hands under any circumstances,” she said, adding that all persons are entitled to be presumed innocent and granted fair hearing before a court of law.

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The Consul-General also took aim at what she described as the dangerous and persistent habit of tarring all Nigerians in South Africa with the same brush. She warned against the continued generalisation of Nigerian nationals as criminals, a pattern she said was putting innocent lives at risk.

The condemnation comes at a particularly volatile moment. Intelligence reports cited by the Nigerian Consulate indicate that fresh anti-foreigner protests are expected in Gauteng Province between Monday April 27 and Wednesday April 29, with demonstrators planning to pile pressure on the South African government over the presence of foreign nationals in the country. Earlier protests across East London, Cape Town, Durban and KwaZulu-Natal had already turned violent, resulting in looting, property destruction and injuries to foreign nationals including Nigerians.

The Consulate said it was in active engagement with South African authorities, closely monitoring the situation on the ground and providing consular support and assistance to the families of both deceased. Nigerians in South Africa were urged to remain calm, stay safe and allow the relevant authorities to carry out their work.