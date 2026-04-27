TRIBUTE: In Loving Memory Of Chief Dike Udensi Ifegwu

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…Ike Oha Abiriba | De Lord Of Club 25

A towering figure, a true colossus whose life was woven with extraordinary vision, resilience, and he was indeed a tapestry of mercantile dexterity and brilliance. Chief Dike Udensi Ifegwu stood as one of the most remarkable business minds Nigeria has produced in the 21st century—an illustrious son of Abiriba whose legacy transcends time.

A banker of rare distinction, he founded the former Alfa Merchant Bank and Citizens Bank. He was a visionary industrialist- one of the first individuals east of the Niger to venture into Brewing beer … Dubic Brewery and also Paper Mills. Dubic was a pioneer who consistently stayed ahead of his contemporaries. He embodied excellence, courage, and innovation. His contributions to business and enterprise carved a path that many will continue to follow for generations.

He was more than a leader—he was an institution, a symbol of ingenuity, and an enduring icon of Nigerian enterprise. His name remains etched in the annals of Abiriba’s proud heritage and Nigeria’s economic history.

If Chief Dike Udensi Ifegwu were alive today, he would have been proud, loved, embraced and appreciated the transformations taking place in Aba by this visionary Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex, Chioma Otti. By way of historical antecedent, Dubic wanted to hire Dr Alex Otti as an executive director then. But he was not available. Today, the same industriousness, brilliance and innovative mind Lord Chief, as he was fondly called, saw in Alex Otti has found expression in the great infrastructural performance unfolding in Abia today in terms of good governance and development in general.

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I loved him in life, and I honour him in death. His memory will forever remain a blessing, living on in the hearts he touched and the legacy he built.

May his soul rest in perfect peace.

Agbai, Eke Agbai PhD.