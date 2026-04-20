ADC Crisis: Court Adjourns Hearing In Suit Against Ireti Kingibe

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The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday adjourned a suit seeking to restrain Sen. Ireti Kingibe from parading herself as a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) until June 9, 2026, for hearing.

Justice Peter Lifu fixed the new date after counsel to the plaintiffs, I. G. Ogugwa, applied for an adjournment, noting that the matter is not a pre-election case.

On April 2, 2026, Justice Lifu had declined an application for an interim order restraining Sen. Kingibe, who represents the Federal Capital Territory in the Senate, from participating in ADC activities.

Instead, the judge ordered the plaintiffs to put the senator on notice to show cause why the reliefs sought should not be granted. He then adjourned the matter until April 20 for the hearing of all pending applications, including a preliminary objection filed by Kingibe’s counsel, Marshall Abubakar.

Two executive members of the ADC in Wuse Ward, Abuja, Mr. Okezuo Kanayo, Ward Chairman, and his Secretary, Mr. Isaiah Samuel, instituted the suit against Sen. Kingibe as the sole defendant.

Through their counsel, Kolawole Olowookere, SAN, the plaintiffs had filed an ex parte motion dated March 17, 2026 seeking an interim injunction to bar Kingibe from performing any functions or participating in activities reserved for ADC members pending the determination of the substantive suit.

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They argued that as a member of the ADC, Sen. Kingibe is bound by the party’s constitution. They claimed that following allegations of anti party activities, gross misconduct, and the alleged confiscation of the ward’s statutory records, the Wuse Ward Executive Committee suspended her on March 10, 2026.

The suspension, according to the plaintiffs, was ratified by a two thirds majority of the executive committee in line with the ADC constitution.

Counsel further alleged that despite the suspension, Sen. Kingibe has continued to hold parallel meetings, issue press statements as an ADC member, and allegedly use her security details to intimidate ward executives, creating a state of unrest in the ward.