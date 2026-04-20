UAE Arrests Members Of Alleged Iran-Linked Security Unit

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have arrested members of a unit accused of having links to Iran, according to state media reports.

The UAE-run Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Monday that the arrested individuals were alleged to hold extremist views and operate as part of a “terrorist” unit. They were accused of holding secret meetings, threatening internal security, planning to share sensitive location information, and attempting to recruit individuals into suspicious foreign groups.

The latest arrests come amid heightened regional tensions between Gulf states and Iran.

The development follows a similar security operation in March 2026, when UAE authorities said they dismantled an alleged Iran- and Hezbollah-linked network and arrested members accused of involvement in activities deemed a threat to national security.

Dubai has also previously taken security-related measures during periods of tension with Iran, including the closure of Iranian-linked institutions such as the Iranian Hospital and the Iranian Club, as well as heightened monitoring of suspected foreign-linked activities within its borders.

No further details on the number of arrests or the identities of those detained in the latest case were immediately released.

Advertisement

Authorities say investigations are ongoing.