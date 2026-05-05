ADC Adjusts Timetable To Beat Deadlines, Slashes Nomination Fees

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The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has released a revised timetable for its 2026 primary elections, alongside updated nomination fees, following what it described as extensive consultations with party leaders, aspirants and stakeholders nationwide.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the party said the adjustments were aimed at strengthening internal democracy and broadening participation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to the new schedule, the sale of nomination forms will hold from May 1 to May 4, 2026, while the purchase and submission of completed forms is slated for May 6 to May 13, with the latter serving as the final deadline.

The statement added that “screening of aspirants will take place on May 14 and May 15, while the publication of screening results is fixed for May 17.”

It further noted that appeals arising from the screening exercise would be entertained between May 18 and May 19, while “the final list of cleared aspirants will be published on May 20.”

The party said primary elections for State Houses of Assembly, the House of Representatives and the Senate would be conducted on May 21, followed by governorship primaries on May 22.

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“The presidential primary election is scheduled for May 23, after which the National Executive Committee meeting will hold on May 25, and the Special National Convention on May 26,” the statement said.

On nomination fees, the ADC announced that the presidential form would cost N90 million, while governorship aspirants are to pay N30 million. Senate forms were pegged at N10 million, House of Representatives at N5 million, and State Houses of Assembly at N2 million.

The party, however, retained its concessionary policy, granting “a 50 per cent discount to youth aspirants between the ages of 18 and 35, and a 25 per cent discount for women and persons living with disabilities.”

The ADC said the revised timetable and fees were outcomes of “broad-based consultations designed to improve access and ensure a credible and inclusive process.”

It urged all aspirants and stakeholders to comply strictly with the updated guidelines, reiterating its commitment to presenting credible candidates to Nigerians in the 2027 polls.