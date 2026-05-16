ADC Shifts Screening Dates, Moves Northern Aspirants To Abuja

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has postponed its presidential and governorship screening exercise earlier scheduled to hold this weekend to Monday, May 18, 2026.

The party, in a statement by its spokesman, Bolaji Abdullahi, said the adjustment affected all presidential and governorship aspirants seeking to contest on its platform.

The ADC also disclosed that, owing to the prevailing security challenges in parts of Northern Nigeria, the screening of its National Assembly aspirants would now be conducted in Abuja.

According to the statement, all affected aspirants would be contacted with updated schedules and other necessary details regarding the exercise.

The party expressed regret over any inconvenience the postponement might cause, while appreciating the understanding and cooperation of aspirants and other stakeholders.

Advertisement

“The African Democratic Congress (ADC) wishes to inform all presidential and governorship aspirants that the party’s screening exercise earlier scheduled for this weekend has been postponed to Monday, 18th May 2026,” the statement read.

It added: “Furthermore, due to the security situation affecting some parts of Northern Nigeria, the screening of affected federal lawmakers aspirants will now take place in Abuja.”