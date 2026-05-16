Group Faults PDP Over Nnaji’s Clearance For Enugu Governorship Race

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A civil society organisation, Defence for Democracy, has criticised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for clearing former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, to participate in the party’s governorship primaries.

The PDP has cleared Nnaji to participate in the Enugu State governorship primaries ahead of the 2027 general election, despite allegations of certificate forgery hanging over him.

The group said the PDP’s decision raised serious concerns about the integrity of its screening process and warned that the development could expose the party to avoidable legal and political risks ahead of the election.

Nnaji had resigned from the cabinet of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu amid allegations bordering on forged credentials and is reportedly under investigation by relevant authorities.

Calling on the PDP to withdraw Nnaji from the screening exercise, the National President of Defence for Democracy, Dr. Emeka Nwachukwu, accused the party of acting in a manner that could ultimately benefit rival political parties in the election.

Advertisement

According to him, other parties could rely on the pending forgery allegations to seek accelerated judicial proceedings capable of overturning any electoral victory secured by the former minister if he eventually emerges governor.

The organisation stressed that leadership should be anchored on integrity and public trust.

“Leadership must be built on trust, integrity and credibility. The people of Enugu State deserve leaders whose records can withstand public scrutiny without fear or controversy,” the statement said.

The group, however, acknowledged that the allegations against the former minister had not been proven by any competent court of law, but insisted that the PDP had a moral obligation to exercise caution.

“We are all in this country, and we know that in an event that this former minister wins, there will be an accelerated hearing that will hand over that victory to an opponent in another party,” the group stated.

It added: “We believe firmly that Enugu deserves honest leadership, grassroots connection and a leader who understands the pains of the people, and there are many such people.

Advertisement

“From our findings, there are people who represent a great future, and as an organisation, we stand for good governance, and when our findings throw up people of impeccable character, we naturally step in to ensure that they excel.

“We therefore find it strange that people can move from controversy to ambition without addressing the questions hanging over their names.”

The organisation called on Nnaji to clear his name over the allegations surrounding his academic credentials before pursuing his governorship ambition.

It also urged the national secretariat of the PDP to intervene in the matter to prevent what it described as an impending embarrassment for the party.

“We are watching events in Enugu and other parts of the country, and we would have issued this statement to congratulate the Enugu State chapter of the party if it screened out the former minister, because there is a moral burden there which is far beyond what the courts might eventually pronounce,” the organisation added.

Nnaji had, in October 2025, resigned from his ministerial position following allegations of falsification of his academic qualifications with which he was appointed as minister by President Bola Tinubu in 2023.

Advertisement

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, which he claimed to have attended, disowned the degree certificate Nnaji claimed to hold. There were also glaring inconsistencies in the dates on his purported degree and NYSC certificates.