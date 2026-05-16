I’m Focused On Governance, Economic Growth Despite Political Distractions – Otti

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti has maintained that his administration remains focused on delivering good governance and economic development despite political distractions.

Governor Otti stated this on Friday during the 85th birthday celebration of the Obi of Onitsha, HRM. Igwe Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, organised by the Abia State Government at the Michael Okpara Auditorium, Umuahia.

The Governor described the Obi of Onitsha, as a selfless leader, a gentleman and a man worthy of celebration, saying that his life of service, wisdom and integrity has continued to inspire generations across Nigeria and beyond.

Governor Otti noted that the celebration of the Obi of Onitsha was intended to send a strong message to younger generations that hard work, honour and diligence still pay.

He emphasised the need for unity among Nigerians, warning against divisive politics based on tribal and religious inclinations.

“So, we are all one and the same. You know, when misguided politicians want to divide us, they begin to remind us that , you are from here, the other person is from there.

Advertisement

“We want our young people to know that, it pays to be diligent. Honour pays,” Gov. Otti stated.

Governor Otti further appreciated the monarch’s contributions to Igboland, Nigeria, Africa and the global community, praying that God would continue to bless him with good health and every resource required to sustain his service to humanity.

The Governor further described the royal father as a mentor. a father and trusted adviser, revealing that he often consults him before taking major decisions.

He thanked God for preserving the monarch to celebrate his 85th birthday in good health and prayed for greater strength, wisdom and long life for him to continue impacting humanity and congratulated him on his birthday.

Advertisement

HRH Igwe Alfred Achebe Obi Of Onitsha And Governor Alex Otti

Governor Otti, who disclosed that his administration is rebuilding the Ojukwu Bunker as part of efforts to preserve the State’s rich history and heritage, said that his administration has restored the dignity of Abians through purposeful governance and people-oriented policies.

“Yes, this is a political period. But, we are not bothered. We just do the right thing and keep doing the work we are doing for our people. We will not be distracted,” Gov. Otti affirmed.

He explained that for many years, Abians suffered stigma and discrimination outside the State, but maintained that the current administration has reversed the narrative through infrastructural renewal, inclusiveness and economic transformation.

Also speaking, the Senator representing Abia South Senatorial zone, Senator Enyinnaya Abairibe and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pastor Caleb Ajagba described the occasion as an opportunity to celebrate a legend and noted that Governor Otti is one man that recognises excellence and people that have added value to the society.

Advertisement

They noted that Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe has brought class and dignity to traditional institution and thanked Governor Otti for celebrating the first class royal father and congratulated him.

Contributing, the former Minister of Education, Dr. Mrs Oby Ezekwesili saluted the Obi of Onitsha, saying that he has been transformed into an institution, and described him as an exceptional and professional personality.

While appreciating Governor Otti for hosting the royal father, she describeed the event as a statement, which proves that he is worthy of celebration.

Dr. Ezekwesili called on Ndi Abia not to take Governor Otti for granted but give him the needed support to sustain the transformational agenda of the State.

In their goodwill messages, the Chairman, Southeast Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Dr E.C Okeke, the representative of the Igwe in-council, Chief Dr. Okey Mike Areh and the Archbishop of Methodist Church Nigeria, Umuahia Archdiocese, Most Rev. Chibuzor Opoko, all congratulated Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe on his 85th birthday ceremony and described the celebration in Umuahia as unique and an evidence of his wide acceptance.

They thanked Governor Alex Otti and Abia State Government for deciding to celebrate the royal father alive, and prayed to God to bless the Governor abundantly.

Responding, the celebrant, HRM Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, while recalling his life journey in the past 85 years, and how he met Governor Alex Otti, and worked with him as the Chairman of Diamond Bank and Dr. Otti as Chief Executive Officer, describing the Governor as an intelligent and very hardworking individual.

Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe while thanking Governor Otti for fulfilling his promise of celebrating him, called on Abians to sustain their support to him to enable him complete his visionary transformation agenda in the State, assuring that he would take Abia to higher height, adding that the projects done within years are just the beginning of good things to come. He equally thanked God for blessing him and granting him grace to celebrate his 85th anniversary which was actually on 14th May, while the Governor is celebrating him on the 15th.