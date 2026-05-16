Tinubu Strengthening Security Architecture With Famadewa’s Appointment – Sokoto

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The Sokoto State Government has said the appointment of retired Major General Adeyinka Famadewa as Special Adviser on Homeland Security by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a strategic step toward strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture.

The Special Adviser to Governor Ahmed Aliyu on Security Matters, retired Colonel Ahmed Usman, the government described the appointment as timely, noting that Nigeria’s growing security challenges require specialised coordination and improved operational response.

According to him, the creation of the Homeland Security office reflects the Federal Government’s recognition of the need for additional structures capable of addressing emerging threats such as banditry, kidnapping, cybercrime, terrorism and communal conflicts.

“Although the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has continued to coordinate the country’s security framework, the complexity of modern security threats demands more specialised mechanisms to improve intelligence sharing, civilian protection and inter-agency collaboration”

He said that the Homeland Security office should not be interpreted as an attempt to weaken the Office of the National Security Adviser headed by Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, but rather as a complementary structure designed to support existing national security efforts.

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“The Office of the National Security Adviser remains the central coordinating institution for Nigeria’s overall security framework. The Homeland Security office is expected to function in synergy with existing institutions, not in competition with them”

The S. A highlighted the Ahmed Aliyu’s administration commitment to investing in security logistics, including the provision of operational vehicles, motorcycles, communication equipment and welfare support for personnel deployed to vulnerable communities.

He also added that the state government has continued to prioritise community-based security engagement through partnerships with traditional rulers, religious leaders and local government authorities to strengthen intelligence gathering, conflict prevention and early warning systems.

He expressed confidence that Maj. Gen. Famadewa’s military and operational experience would enhance federal-state collaboration in tackling insecurity and improving internal security management across the federation.

“I called on Nigerians and other stakeholders to support the initiative in the national interest and avoid narratives capable of creating unnecessary tension within the country’s security institutions”