APC Primaries: Sanwo-Olu Warns Aspirants Against Creating Division

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Ahead of the commencement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has appealed to aspirants, delegates, and party members to conduct themselves peacefully and uphold democratic values throughout the exercise.

In a statement shared on social media, the Lagos State governor commended party members for their loyalty and commitment to the APC, describing the party as a strong symbol of unity, democratic ideals, and national development.

Sanwo-Olu urged aspirants participating in the primaries to demonstrate maturity, discipline, and respect for the party’s constitution and electoral guidelines.

According to him, the primary election is an important democratic process designed to produce credible candidates who will represent the party in the forthcoming general elections.

The governor warned against actions and statements capable of causing division within the party, stressing the need for peaceful conduct and solidarity among members.

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He also called on aspirants and their supporters to embrace fairness and sportsmanship before, during, and after the primaries, noting that the success of any candidate should be regarded as a collective victory for the APC in Lagos State.

“I call on all aspirants and their supporters to embrace peace, fairness, and sportsmanship before, during, and after the primaries. The victory of one aspirant should be seen as the collective victory of the APC family in Lagos State,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“We must avoid actions, utterances, or conduct capable of creating division, and instead conduct ourselves peacefully, respectfully, and with a spirit of solidarity.”

Sanwo-Olu further urged party members to remain focused on strengthening the party and delivering good governance to residents of the state.

He expressed confidence that the APC would emerge stronger and record success in the elections ahead through unity and shared commitment among members.

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The APC is expected to begin its primaries nationwide today.