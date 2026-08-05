Stop Paying Ransom To Terrorists, Methodist Church Tells FG

The Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Dr Oliver Aba, has urged the Federal Government to stop paying ransom to kidnappers.

Aba also called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to tackle rising inflation, worsening insecurity and the depreciation of the naira, saying many Nigerians are struggling under the weight of the country’s economic challenges.

Speaking at the 50th/15th Biennial Conference on Wednesday, the Prelate blamed Nigeria’s economic and security crises largely on failures in governance.

“We know that, the root cause of our predicaments is self-inflicted at all levels of governance, and the present Federal Government cannot be fully absolved of our woes.

“In our hope for a restored nation, leaders at the three levels of governance must be seen to make personal sacrifices and commitments, in their collective actions to salvage Nigeria,” Oliver said.

On insecurity, the Methodist Church welcomed the rescue of 46 abducted victims, including schoolchildren, teachers and a principal, who were kidnapped between May 15 and July 12 from three schools in the Ahoro-Esiele and Yawota communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

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“We know that their safe release is the handiwork of the combined efforts of praying Christians, a section of Oyo State security and the federal security forces,” he added.

The Prelate, however, mourned two teachers, Michael Oladokun and John Ola, who died during the ordeal. He also lamented the deaths of five security personnel involved in the rescue operation, including three operatives of the Oyo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun, and two members of the joint security forces.

The church extended its condolences to the bereaved families and commended the fallen security operatives for their sacrifice.

While urging Nigerians to continue praying for peace and security, the Methodist Church said prayer cannot replace responsible leadership.

“Our governments must not abdicate their responsibilities for which they were voted for. It is good to pray through Jesus Christ to God but leaders MUST perform their duties creditably. So also, governments must stop paying ransom to kidnappers,” the Prelate stated.

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The church also urged the Federal Government to adopt a more proactive approach to tackling banditry, kidnapping and other security threats across the country.