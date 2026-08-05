Journalists Back Kano Anti-Drug Task Force, Pledge Media Support

The League of Veteran Journalists in Kano State has endorsed the newly inaugurated Kano State Special Task Force Against Drug Abuse and Trafficking, describing the initiative as a critical step towards tackling the growing challenge of substance abuse among young people.

The group also pledged to support the task force through sustained public enlightenment campaigns, advocacy and responsible media engagement to strengthen the fight against drug abuse across the state.

Speaking on behalf of the league, its Interim Chairman, Alhaji Aminu Mahmud, said the establishment of the task force by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf demonstrates the administration’s commitment to addressing a social problem that continues to threaten the wellbeing, security and productivity of the state’s youth.

A league member Lamara Garba, Mahmud said the rising rate of drug abuse requires a united response from government, security agencies, families, religious and traditional institutions, civil society organisations and the media.

“The growing menace of substance abuse among our youth is a matter of grave concern. It is a challenge that demands collective action from government, families, religious leaders, traditional institutions, the media and every responsible citizen. No single institution can tackle this problem alone,” he said.

He noted that the media has a vital role in shaping public attitudes and promoting behavioural change, adding that veteran journalists are prepared to deploy their experience in supporting awareness campaigns aimed at discouraging substance abuse.

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Mahmud said the League of Veteran Journalists was established to bring together experienced media professionals to mentor younger journalists, promote ethical journalism and contribute to the socio-economic development of Kano State and the country.

He added that Kano’s rich journalism heritage, which has produced two national presidents of the Nigeria Union of Journalists and the Nigerian Guild of Editors, makes the formation of the league a timely initiative to harness the experience of senior media practitioners.

The league also disclosed plans to roll out public sensitisation programmes focused on educating residents, particularly young people, about the dangers of drug abuse and the importance of living drug-free lives.

Mahmud expressed optimism that stronger collaboration between the government, security agencies, the media and community stakeholders would significantly reduce drug abuse and help build a safer and healthier society in Kano State.