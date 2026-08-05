Makinde Says Govt Must Improve Lives, Solicits Methodist Support For Presidency

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has pledged to provide leadership that prioritises service, unity and improved living conditions for Nigerians if elected.

Makinde made the declaration on Wednesday while officially opening the 50th/15th Biennial Conference of the Methodist Church Nigeria in Ibadan.

Addressing delegates drawn from across Nigeria and beyond, the governor said the country was in need of leadership capable of bringing citizens together around a common purpose.

“It is no secret that I am running to be the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and this is the type of leadership I will offer if I am given the opportunity to serve Nigeria,” Makinde said.

He appealed to members of the church to support his presidential ambition, expressing confidence that Nigeria’s future remained bright with committed leadership and faith in God.

“I use this opportunity to solicit your support, and I am confident that with faith in God and commitment from all of us, our best days as a nation are still ahead,” he added.

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The governor commended Methodist Church Nigeria for its longstanding contributions to national development, describing the church as one of the institutions that had shaped moral values, education, healthcare and community development in Nigeria for over a century.

“Nations are not built by government alone. They are built by institutions that shape values, strengthen families and inspire hope. The Methodist Church has remained one of those institutions,” he said.

Makinde also praised the church’s willingness to “speak truth to power”, referencing the opening address delivered by the church’s Prelate, Oliver Ali Aba.

He stressed that leadership should be measured by the number of lives improved rather than political promises.

“Leadership is not about privilege; it is about responsibility. It is measured not by the promises we make, but by the lives we improve,” he said.

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Makinde argued that while governments could provide infrastructure, healthcare, security and policies, nation-building also required integrity, compassion and shared values, which he said faith-based organisations continued to nurture.

He urged political leaders to focus on improving the welfare of ordinary Nigerians rather than becoming consumed by electoral contests.

According to him, Nigeria possesses abundant human and natural resources, but requires leadership that places service above personal ambition.