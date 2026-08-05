US Removes Sanctions From Iran-Linked Airlines, Aircraft

The United States has removed counterterrorism sanctions from three airlines and two aircraft linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to updates published on the US Treasury Department’s website on Wednesday.

The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) removed the entities from its sanctions list, but did not provide an explanation for the decision.

The airlines and aircraft had previously been sanctioned over alleged links to the IRGC, which Washington has designated a foreign terrorist organisation.

The development comes less than a week after the US imposed fresh sanctions on international networks accused of supporting Iran’s Mahan Air, an airline Washington says is linked to the IRGC.

The latest removals could signal a shift in Washington’s approach towards some Iran-linked aviation entities, although the US government has not announced whether the decision is connected to broader diplomatic or policy developments.