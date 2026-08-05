Kano Probes Illegal Mining At Tassa Months After THE WHISTLER’s Report

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) has launched an investigation into alleged illegal mining activities at the Tassa sand mining sites in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area, months after investigations exposed widespread environmental degradation, loss of livelihoods and regulatory lapses in the community.

The commission said the investigation followed allegations of illegal mining, destruction of farmlands and environmental pollution linked to sand excavation in the area.

PCACC’s Public Relations Officer, Isah Mansur Bello, disclosed that officials of the commission recently visited the mining sites alongside representatives of the Kano State Ministry of Solid Minerals, the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and other relevant stakeholders.

During the inspection, the team reportedly found two companies operating at the sites, with both firms claiming they possessed valid mining licences.

However, the commission said it has commenced verification of the licences to determine their authenticity and whether the operators complied with regulatory requirements.

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The latest intervention comes after investigative reports by THE WHISTLER highlighted the devastating impact of years of sand mining in Tassa, where residents accused miners of destroying mango orchards, degrading farmlands, triggering erosion and sinkholes, and threatening livelihoods that once depended on agriculture.

The investigations also documented how mining activities had contributed to declining agricultural productivity and social challenges in the community, including school dropouts, as young people abandoned classrooms for mining jobs.

Although state authorities had previously warned against illegal mining operations across Kano, residents had continued to express concerns over weak enforcement and the environmental consequences of unregulated excavation in Tassa and neighbouring communities.

In its latest development, the anti-corruption commission said it would continue working with relevant regulatory agencies to strengthen oversight of mining activities, ensure compliance with existing laws and safeguard the environment.

The outcome of the investigation is expected to determine whether any operators violated mining regulations or environmental standards and whether further enforcement actions will be taken against those found culpable.