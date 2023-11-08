Adeleke Flags Off Enrollment Of 19,000 Osun Pensioners Into Health Insurance Scheme

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

No fewer than 19,000 pensioners in Osun State will be enrolled into the Health Insurance Scheme of the state government.

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, flagged off the programme at the state secretariat in Abere, Osun State, on Wednesday.

In his remarks, Adeleke said: “Today I demonstrate in clear terms my commitment to the wellbeing of our retired citizens. These are men and women who meritoriously served the state. They deserve all the support now that they are out of service. Our administration conducted a situational review of the living conditions of our pensioners.

“We discover that the critical problem is not just unpaid pensions. Even when paid regularly, the bulk of the fund goes into managing health challenges. Our report concluded that almost eighty percent of pensioners’ problem centers around health questions. It was at this point that we decided to address the root cause.”

Speaking, the Executive Secretary, Osun Health Insurance Scheme, Dr Rasak Akindele, assured that all the 19,000 retirees would be enrolled in the health scheme.

Also, speaking, President of Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Osun State Chapter, Alhaji Ganiyu Salawu, lauded the governor for the kind gesture and acknowledged that it is more appropriate than giving them money.

According to him “Since the creation of Osun State, what happened during this present administration has never happened. As a matter of fact, no government has ever made life better for the retirees like Governor Ademola Adeleke is doing.”