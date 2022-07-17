Adeleke In Tears, Prostrates Before Davido’s Dad As INEC Declares Him Winner

The Osun State governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on Sunday morning prostrated flat before Deji Adeleke, his elder brother, in appreciation of his huge support for for him since he ventured into politics.

Deji Adeleke is the dad of a popular musical artiste, Davido, who also was involved in the campaign for his uncle’s electiion

The governor-elect, his brother, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and some others were monitoring the announcement of the result in the residence of Adeleke when he was declared the winner.

The governor-elect sprang to his feet and prostrated before his elder brother and thanked him profusely.

Overwhelmed by emotions, the governor-elect started sobbing and was given an handkerchief to wipe his tears.

Adeleke had scored 403, 371votes to defeat his closest rival, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, who is the incumbent governor and the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress and polled 375,027 votes.

Adeleke had ventured into politics in 2017 following the death of their eldest brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who was a civilian governor of Osun State.

Isiaka Adeleke was the senator representing Osun West at the Senate on the platform of All Progressives Congress as at the time of his death.

The governor-elect who was in the APC with his late brother was wooed back to the PDP and was given the senatorial ticket and he won the poll overwhelmingly.

He contested the governorship poll in 2018 and lost before he contested again in 2018 despite many stiff opposition.