‘Osun People Have Expressed Their Will’ — Buhari Congratulates Adeleke On Governorship Victory

– I Remain Committed To Credible Elections, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke for his victory at the just concluded governorship election in Osun State.

Buhari, in a series of tweets on Sunday, said Adeleke’s defeat of the incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola typifies what democracy stands for, which is “respect for the will of the people.”

Adeleke, candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polled 403,371 votes to defeat Governor Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who got 375,027 votes.

Processor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the University of Lagos Vice-Chancellor and INEC’S Chief Returning Officer for the governorship election, declared him governor-elect after obtaining the majority votes and the required spread to emerge the winner.

Buhari, who belongs to the APC, tweeted: “I congratulate Senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on his victory in the Osun gubernatorial election. The people of Osun have expressed their will through the ballot.

” This is what democracy is all about: respect for the will of the people. The successful conduct of #OsunDecides2022 is a demonstration of the maturity and the commitment of all stakeholders, towards strengthening the integrity of the electoral process in Nigeria.

“I remain fully committed to leaving behind a legacy of credible elections in Nigeria.”

Adeleke won in 17 out of 30 Local Government Areas, while Oyetola won in 13 LGAs.

Meanwhile, the Action Democratic Party (ADP) scored 10,104 to emerge third while the Accord Party candidate polled 4,515 to arrive at fourth place.

Also reacting to Adeleke’s victory, the PDP National Chairman, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, said his party won the election despite alleged numerous attempts by the incumbent government to frustrate the party’s win.

“We had to use the party’s state secretariat. As it were, we couldn’t have access to the stadium, but we had access to the people’s hearts, loyalty and votes.

“The convincing win of 403, 371 against Oyetola’s 375,027 is ample proof of that. Today is, therefore, not just a day of double restoration – it’s a day of redemption too. It restores PDP to power and redeems the Osun people.

“I congratulate the two-time winner, the tenacious Adeleke. I congratulate the good people and residents of Osun. I hail every party stakeholder who stood with us in action, prayers and hope,” he said in a statement.

Ayu added: “You have kept faith with the PDP. You refused to be intimidated. You refused to be bought over with foodstuffs and 30 silver coins. You said no to thuggery and vote-fraud. You have done well.”

He said that the Osun election was a referendum and proof that Nigerians wanted PDP back.

Ayu commended INEC as well as the security agencies for being neutral and ensuring that the votes counted.

“The task before us now is to transit from opposition to governance . This we shall do.

“With Osun done, next villa! We call on all PDP members and all Nigerians to join the moving PDP train. Don’t be left behind. Our next destination is Aso villa.

“With PDP,” Nigeria shall rise again. Indeed, she is already rising. Osun people have spoken. The rest of Nigeria shall speak with a resounding voice on February 25, 2023,” he said.