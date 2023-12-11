‘Adeleke Not Medically Fit’ — APC Demands Answers After Gov’s 30-Day Absence From Osun

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Ademola Adeleke’s 30-day absence from Osun State has sparked more concerns, with rumours swirling about his health.

THE WHISTLER had exclusively gathered from sources that Adeleke departed the state in November to undergo knee surgery overseas, preventing him from marking his first-anniversary celebration on November 27, 2023.

Adeleke’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, initially claimed that the governor was on a foreign trip to attract investors. However, Adeleke himself contradicted this statement in a radio interview, admitting he was on vacation in Thailand.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State on Monday expressed concern about Adeleke’s whereabouts, saying the people of Osun have the right to know their governor’s location and health status.

“Osun state people deserve the inalienable right to know the whereabouts and condition of their governor, whose actions and inactions have become matters of interest as a public officer,” stated the Osun APC Chairman Tajudeen Lawal.

“Adeleke left the state 30 days ago before the Kogi State governorship election of which he was appointed its chairman by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, where his party’s candidate, Dino Melaye, lost the election by coming third. Nothing was heard about the movement or whereabouts of Adeleke after two weeks that he had left the state which gave room to speculations in various quarters.” Lawal posited.

“It was the first time in the history of the state that a sitting governor will be conspicuously physically absent at his first year anniversary since Osun was created. Adeleke is on leave and he is not medically fit,” he added.

In response to the APC’s concerns, the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Sunday Bisi, reassured the public that Governor Adeleke would return to the state this week.

He clarified that the governor’s vacation was a “working vacation” intended for rest and meetings with potential development partners.

“Adeleke’s vacation was publicly announced by his spokesman that the vacation is a working one during which the governor will rest and also meet partners for the development of the state.

“Governor is hale and hearty. He is prepared to further lead the team for the development of Osun State. He has used the vacation to relax, re-energise and recharge as he starts his second year in office. The governor will arrive this week to deliver more dividends of democracy. APC is just chasing shadows,” said Bisi.